High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,595 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.68 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.04.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

