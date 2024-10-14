HI Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 13th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $160,854.05 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008268 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014584 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,549.95 or 1.00026816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047321 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $150,812.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

