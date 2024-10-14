Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.33 Million

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Heroes of Mavia has a total market cap of $51.25 million and $11.33 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00002474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Heroes of Mavia Token Profile

Heroes of Mavia’s genesis date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.4376169 USD and is up 7.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $7,051,243.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

