Heroes of Mavia Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $50.70 Million (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Heroes of Mavia has a market cap of $50.70 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia’s launch date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.4376169 USD and is up 7.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $7,051,243.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

