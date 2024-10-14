Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE HRTG opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $325.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $203.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.81 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 4,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $64,558.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 696,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,134,031.35. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 4,437 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $64,558.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 696,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,134,031.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,213,496.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

