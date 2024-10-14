Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.68.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $357.09. 113,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.84 and a 200-day moving average of $342.94. The company has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $255.22 and a one year high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

