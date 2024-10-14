Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

CL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.34. The stock had a trading volume of 673,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,390. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

