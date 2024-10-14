Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $271,000 in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $246.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.98. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $273.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

