Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $135,000 in RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSTN)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSTN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of RDE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in RDE during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

Get RDE alerts:

RDE Stock Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ RSTN traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $3.25. 9,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24. RDE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

About RDE

RDE, Inc owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RDE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.