Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 195,917 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 62,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 89,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

