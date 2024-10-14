Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Up 62.6% in September

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,842,200 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the September 15th total of 1,133,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,422.0 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HEGIF remained flat at $3.63 on Monday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. Hengan International Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.