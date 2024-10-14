Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the September 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Heineken Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Heineken stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. Heineken has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32.
Heineken Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.
