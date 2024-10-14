Head to Head Comparison: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) vs. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) and Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Amplify Energy and Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.05%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amplify Energy and Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 8.95% 7.40% 3.86% Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $311.56 million 0.90 $392.75 million $0.73 9.64 Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.