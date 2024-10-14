HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,304 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after buying an additional 1,019,750 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,472,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 741,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 631,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,948 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $394.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $409.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.49.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

