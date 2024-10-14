Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:HROWM)

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HROWM opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $27.72.
About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027
