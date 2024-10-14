Harrell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.41. 1,878,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,643,402. The company has a market cap of $162.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.