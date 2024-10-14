Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 67,805 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,805 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.40. 429,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,453. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

