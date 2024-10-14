Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $180.48. 1,083,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,019. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $180.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.79 and a 200 day moving average of $168.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.