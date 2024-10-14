Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $180.48. 1,083,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,019. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $180.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.79 and a 200 day moving average of $168.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Nike Stock: Ready to Slingshot Higher as New CEO Takes the Helm
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 2 Stocks Riding the Recovery in Cloud Computing Driven by AI
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Champion Homes: The Focus on Affordability Makes It a Winner
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.