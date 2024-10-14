Harrell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6,673.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 174,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.69. 146,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,769. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $119.61 and a 52-week high of $193.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.