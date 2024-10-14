GYEN Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,124.59 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One GYEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and $1,124.59 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00255442 BTC.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN (GYEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. GYEN has a current supply of 2,098,780,833. The last known price of GYEN is 0.00653357 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,815.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stablecoin.z.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.