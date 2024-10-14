Guy Ellis Sells 10,248 Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Guy Ellis sold 10,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17), for a total transaction of £17,011.68 ($22,263.68).

Guy Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Guy Ellis purchased 48 shares of NCC Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of GBX 7,488 ($98.00).

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 168.20 ($2.20) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £527.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2,082.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 160.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.13. NCC Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 97.53 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 184.20 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,250.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

