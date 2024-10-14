Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWRE. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.62.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $185.82 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $187.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,429.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 23.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,832,000 after acquiring an additional 516,942 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 240,622 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.