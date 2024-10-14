Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $179.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.62.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.91. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,429.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,361,469.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,361,469.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,156,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,562,643.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

