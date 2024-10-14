Grove Bank & Trust Sells 867 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $201.71. 104,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,161. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $202.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

