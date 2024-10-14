Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 340 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 962.8% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,514,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after buying an additional 1,371,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.87. 2,186,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,793,176. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

