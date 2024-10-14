Grove Bank & Trust Invests $4.13 Million in StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. Grove Bank & Trust owned about 26.60% of StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827. StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.41.

Get StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF alerts:

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

About StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF

The StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NEWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US companies across various market capitalizations. The fund selects securities by blending Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.