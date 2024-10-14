Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 65,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 34.7% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 300,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,204,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $151.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $278.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.81.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

