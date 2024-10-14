Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,697,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,072,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

