GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Short Interest Up 17.4% in September

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,305,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $25.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

