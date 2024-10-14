Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.91. The stock had a trading volume of 881,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $405.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

