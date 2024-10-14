Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock worth $958,101,276. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.03. 1,497,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,204,680. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $643.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

