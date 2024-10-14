Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Buys 2,973 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.68. 145,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,642. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.