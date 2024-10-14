Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 331405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSBD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

