Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $11.78. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 369,935 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.74 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,190,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,652 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 211,629 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,557,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 766,436 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1,372.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,260,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 1,174,716 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,169,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after buying an additional 417,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

