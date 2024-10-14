GMX (GMX) Price Tops $22.45 on Major Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $218.65 million and $10.42 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can now be bought for about $22.45 or 0.00034055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GMX has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,737,680 tokens. The official message board for GMX is gmxio.substack.com. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

