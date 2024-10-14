Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

