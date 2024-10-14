Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 653381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,517 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,905,000 after purchasing an additional 242,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,608,000 after purchasing an additional 198,255 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,376,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,806,000 after purchasing an additional 138,238 shares during the period.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

