Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,032,000 after purchasing an additional 174,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,536 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,085,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Trane Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,402,000 after acquiring an additional 309,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,044,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $399.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $400.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.21. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

