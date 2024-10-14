Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $204,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 181,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $87.81 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

