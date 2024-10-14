Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $167.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

