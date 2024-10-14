Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,341 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:O opened at $61.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

