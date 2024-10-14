Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,250 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $54.30 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

