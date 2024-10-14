Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.00.

GEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.50 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. In related news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

TSE GEI opened at C$23.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.33 and a 12-month high of C$23.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.54.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.72%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

