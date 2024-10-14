Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $359-362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.37 million. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.110-4.250 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $67.13 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

