GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:GFL traded up C$0.22 on Monday, reaching C$55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 105,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,280. The company has a market cap of C$21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$36.56 and a 12-month high of C$59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.89.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.06 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 1.6545901 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Scotiabank upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL

Insider Buying and Selling at GFL Environmental

In other news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 291,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.65, for a total value of C$11,545,287.00. In other GFL Environmental news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 291,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.65, for a total transaction of C$11,545,287.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 43,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.83, for a total transaction of C$2,408,604.94. Insiders have sold a total of 987,224 shares of company stock worth $48,703,272 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.