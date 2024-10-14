GFL Environmental Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

GFL Environmental has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL opened at $40.50 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

