Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Short Interest Update

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

GTY stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on Getty Realty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,466,000 after acquiring an additional 252,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 289,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,902 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.