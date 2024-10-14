Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 1,028,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,539,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Get Geron alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GERN

Geron Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Geron had a negative net margin of 15,990.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.79%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Geron’s revenue was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Geron by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 42,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Geron by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.