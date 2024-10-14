Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of GGB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Gerdau by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,086,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,025,000 after purchasing an additional 378,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,005,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,969 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 48.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,391,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,666 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Gerdau by 1,988.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,186,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Gerdau by 27.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,752,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 599,700 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Stories

