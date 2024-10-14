General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.25% from the company’s current price.

GIS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 371,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,948. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. General Mills has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

